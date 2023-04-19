FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Stock Price Down 0%

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.65 and last traded at $43.84. 873,920 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 855,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.85.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 19.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,704,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,084,000 after acquiring an additional 278,170 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 825,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,867,000 after acquiring an additional 233,373 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 597.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 237,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 203,522 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 33.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 730,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,226,000 after acquiring an additional 182,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 48.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 458,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,452,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter.

The FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (GUNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies that operate, manage or produce natural resources in energy, agriculture, metals, timber or water.

