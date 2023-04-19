Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI) Shares Up 2.3%

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $11.10. 4,274 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 17,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

Forafric Global Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Forafric Global in the third quarter valued at $1,036,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Forafric Global in the third quarter valued at $412,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forafric Global in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Forafric Global by 1,543.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,511 shares during the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Forafric Global

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco and Sub-Saharan Africa. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

