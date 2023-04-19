Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI) Shares Up 2.3%

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $11.10. 4,274 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 17,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.20.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Forafric Global in the third quarter valued at $1,036,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Forafric Global in the third quarter valued at $412,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forafric Global in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Forafric Global by 1,543.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,511 shares during the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco and Sub-Saharan Africa. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.
