Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $16,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,008,000 after acquiring an additional 34,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,458.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $124,641.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,871,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,967 shares of company stock worth $3,007,750. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

TT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.61.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $176.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $196.22. The company has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.22.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

