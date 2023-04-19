Forsta AP Fonden Has $14.72 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $14,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $51.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $52.21. The company has a market capitalization of $74.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $606,425.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,332,061.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,459 shares of company stock worth $7,057,754. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

