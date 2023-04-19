Forsta AP Fonden Has $18.52 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,753 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 347,303 shares of company stock valued at $95,218,362. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stryker Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $281.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.70.

Stryker stock opened at $290.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $294.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Articles

