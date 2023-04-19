Forsta AP Fonden Has $19.51 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $19,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 56.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.27.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE:HCA opened at $271.45 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02. The company has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $257.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.88.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. The company had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $738,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $738,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total transaction of $1,241,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,159 shares of company stock worth $22,688,959. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Stories

