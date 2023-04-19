Forsta AP Fonden Increases Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in CME Group were worth $13,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,767,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,109,000 after purchasing an additional 429,912 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CME Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,913,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,597,000 after purchasing an additional 31,354 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,182,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,064,000 after buying an additional 442,027 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,666,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,494,000 after buying an additional 43,142 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of CME Group by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,639,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,451,000 after buying an additional 244,472 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME opened at $191.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $237.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.54%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CME. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.08.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

