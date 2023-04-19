Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $12,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 31,635.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,278,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,115 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,031,000 after purchasing an additional 270,755 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 48.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,303,000 after purchasing an additional 249,192 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 121.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 362,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,834,000 after purchasing an additional 198,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,896,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total transaction of $271,357.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,254.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total transaction of $3,992,524.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,654,134.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total value of $271,357.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,254.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,328 shares of company stock valued at $26,478,645. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $315.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.66. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $357.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.20.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.