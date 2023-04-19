Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $13,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 10.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

DD stock opened at $71.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.46. The stock has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

