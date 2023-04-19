Forsta AP Fonden Sells 5,600 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $16,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 302.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 125.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $51.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day moving average of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $45.26 and a 1 year high of $70.03.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 17.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.774 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

BNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.15.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

