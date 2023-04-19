Forsta AP Fonden Trims Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 67.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 311,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $18,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $122.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $131.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.5906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 40.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.12.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.