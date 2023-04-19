Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 436,123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 224,099 shares.The stock last traded at $70.64 and had previously closed at $70.87.

Freedom Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $214.55 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Freedom

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freedom

In related news, CTO Renat Tukanov sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $216,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRHC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Freedom by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freedom by 30.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 15,977 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Freedom by 873.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Freedom by 33.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Freedom by 4.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital auto loans, as well as insurance products.

