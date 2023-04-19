Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

NYSE:FDP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.60. 141,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,787. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average of $27.87. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $32.49.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fresh Del Monte Produce

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $46,109.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $44,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68 shares in the company, valued at $2,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $46,109.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,677 shares of company stock worth $112,788. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter valued at $496,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 107,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.2% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 137.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 29,197 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter worth about $509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetable products. It operates through the following segments: Fresh and Value-added products, Bananas, and Other Products and Services. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and prepared meals and snacks.

