FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital comprises approximately 1.2% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSK traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.72. 116,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,334. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.75.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.49 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 800.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSK. Oppenheimer started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $59,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,600.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $59,070.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,600.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Sandler acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,129.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

