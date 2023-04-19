FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.16 and last traded at $3.20. Approximately 394,310 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 486,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.
FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%.
FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries. It operates a multi-modal crude oil and refined products terminal, and other related assets. The company also has a 1,630-acre deep-water port located along the Delaware River with an underground storage cavern, a multipurpose dock, a rail-to-ship transloading system, and multiple industrial development opportunities; and a 1,660-acre multi-modal port located along the Ohio River with rail, dock, and multiple industrial development opportunities, including a power plant under construction.
