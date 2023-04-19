FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.16 and last traded at $3.20. Approximately 394,310 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 486,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

FTAI Infrastructure Trading Down 2.9 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Get FTAI Infrastructure alerts:

FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIP. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in FTAI Infrastructure by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in FTAI Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries. It operates a multi-modal crude oil and refined products terminal, and other related assets. The company also has a 1,630-acre deep-water port located along the Delaware River with an underground storage cavern, a multipurpose dock, a rail-to-ship transloading system, and multiple industrial development opportunities; and a 1,660-acre multi-modal port located along the Ohio River with rail, dock, and multiple industrial development opportunities, including a power plant under construction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.