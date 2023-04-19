Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.36

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.36 and last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fukuoka Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 0.03.

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.

