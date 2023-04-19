Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $267.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.45 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

Fulton Financial stock opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $18.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average of $16.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Insider Transactions at Fulton Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $156,345.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director George K. Martin acquired 2,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $49,935.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $152,209.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $156,345.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,379,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,821,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,670,000 after buying an additional 1,232,379 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,285,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,457,000 after buying an additional 1,188,745 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,117,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,457,000 after buying an additional 1,149,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,941,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,945,000 after buying an additional 731,995 shares during the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FULT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.