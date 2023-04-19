FY2023 EPS Estimates for MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Cut by Analyst

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTYGet Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MTY Food Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 12th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.82. The consensus estimate for MTY Food Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.82 per share.

MTY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$70.00.

Shares of MTY opened at C$60.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$63.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$60.97. The stock has a market cap of C$1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.87. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of C$45.20 and a 52 week high of C$73.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.68%.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

