FY2023 EPS Estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $13.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.65. The consensus estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $14.08 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.85 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $124.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $117.51 and a 1-year high of $183.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.65 and its 200-day moving average is $151.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 15,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

