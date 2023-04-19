FY2024 EPS Estimates for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Lowered by Analyst

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Berry in a report released on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Berry’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.71. Berry had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Berry Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Berry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. Berry has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.38 million, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Berry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,982 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Berry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Berry by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,676,137 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,072,000 after acquiring an additional 483,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Berry news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $821,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 664,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $247,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 188,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,132.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $821,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 664,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,800. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.15%. Berry’s payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Articles

