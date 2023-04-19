FY2024 EPS Estimates for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of DraftKings in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.15) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.20). The consensus estimate for DraftKings’ current full-year earnings is ($2.06) per share.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DKNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.57.

DraftKings Price Performance

DKNG stock opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $21.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.55.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 177,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $3,334,887.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 600,074 shares in the company, valued at $11,305,394.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 177,011 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $3,334,887.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 600,074 shares in the company, valued at $11,305,394.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,442,924 shares of company stock worth $27,070,786 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at $978,000. Veery Capital LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 29,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.