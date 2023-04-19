Gala Price Up 18.8% Over Last Week (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Gala has a market capitalization of $331.74 million and approximately $459.40 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gala has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar. One Gala token can currently be purchased for $0.0475 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gala

Gala’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gala’s official website is gala.com. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.

The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

Gala Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

