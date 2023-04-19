GAM Holding AG Decreases Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

GAM Holding AG lessened its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,435,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,876,343,000 after purchasing an additional 561,193 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont by 0.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,136,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,392,739,000 after acquiring an additional 260,505 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 7.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,023,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,034,697,000 after acquiring an additional 917,795 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 66.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,532,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,396 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Newmont by 5.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,220,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,443,000 after acquiring an additional 336,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,084,545. The company has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.48 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.96 and its 200-day moving average is $46.93. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $83.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -296.29%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.39.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,250,225.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,146,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,250,225.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,304,380 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

