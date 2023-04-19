GAM Holding AG Decreases Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

GAM Holding AG cut its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Infosys were worth $9,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in Infosys by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Infosys by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Infosys by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 233,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Nomura downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of INFY stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,526,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,202,646. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $20.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.78% and a net margin of 16.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

