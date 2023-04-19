GAM Holding AG Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 106.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,963 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.0% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,176,150. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $276.84. 9,259,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,212,641. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $281.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.01, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.79.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

