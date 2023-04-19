GAM Holding AG Increases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

GAM Holding AG raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,037 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,585 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 2.2% of GAM Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in NIKE were worth $27,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 821.1% in the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $125.21. 390,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,992,199. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $139.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

