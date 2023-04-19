GAM Holding AG Makes New $5 Million Investment in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,880 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,003,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,478,000 after buying an additional 2,523,053 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,528,000 after buying an additional 2,199,990 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,422,000 after buying an additional 2,095,358 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at about $434,144,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,695,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,412,000 after buying an additional 496,121 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $161.75. 111,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,240,288. The firm has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $300.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.45 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Atlassian from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $255,261.36. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 134,081 shares in the company, valued at $24,239,163.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $255,261.36. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 134,081 shares in the company, valued at $24,239,163.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $43,028.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,114,166.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,329 shares of company stock worth $45,937,965 over the last three months. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

