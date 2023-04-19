GAM Holding AG Makes New Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,760,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,078,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,420,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.26.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

Elevance Health Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELV traded down $19.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $463.68. The company had a trading volume of 690,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.02 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The company has a market cap of $110.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $474.69 and a 200-day moving average of $491.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.71 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

