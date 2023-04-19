GAM Holding AG Sells 1,309 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

GAM Holding AG decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

USB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,476,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,974,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.06. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $53.88.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

