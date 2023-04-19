GAM Holding AG Sells 35,139 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

GAM Holding AG lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 35,139 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 1.6% of GAM Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Netflix were worth $19,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus increased their target price on Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cfra raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.44.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $9.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $323.73. The company had a trading volume of 8,655,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,524,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $379.43. The firm has a market cap of $144.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. Netflix’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

