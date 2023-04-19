GAM Holding AG Sells 415 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

GAM Holding AG lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.76. The company had a trading volume of 358,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,888,791. The company has a market capitalization of $104.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

