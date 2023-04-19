GAM Holding AG Sells 5,564 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

GAM Holding AG cut its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,207 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,564 shares during the period. HDFC Bank accounts for 1.1% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $14,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,735.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of HDB stock traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $70.02. 312,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,161. The firm has a market cap of $129.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.11. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 16.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

