Geegoopuzzle (GGP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $124,718.89

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 19th. During the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a market capitalization of $853.53 million and $124,718.89 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be bought for about $5.69 or 0.00019454 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Geegoopuzzle

Geegoopuzzle (CRYPTO:GGP) is a token. Its launch date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform.

