Genesis Vision (GVT) Trading 31.8% Higher Over Last Week

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 19th. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $733,283.76 and approximately $580.82 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000568 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 31.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision’s genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

