GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVXW) Stock Price Down 6.6%

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVXW – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.14. 450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 6,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
GeoVax Labs Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GeoVax Labs (GOVXW)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.