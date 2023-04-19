GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVXW) Stock Price Down 6.6%

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVXW – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.14. 450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 6,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

GeoVax Labs Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.