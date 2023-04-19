GGL Resources (CVE:GGL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

GGL Resources Corp. (CVE:GGL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 58000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

GGL Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$3.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.44.

About GGL Resources

(Get Rating)

GGL Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, nickel, and volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits, as well as diamonds. The company was formerly known as GGL Diamond Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GGL Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GGL Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.