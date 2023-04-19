Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Trading 6.4% Higher

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.33. 8,214,972 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 19,590,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DNA. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.39.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88.

Insider Activity at Ginkgo Bioworks

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

In other news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 258,748 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $447,634.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,947,040 shares in the company, valued at $25,858,379.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $49,321.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,729,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,986,239.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 258,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $447,634.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,947,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,858,379.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,529,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,417,316. Insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.