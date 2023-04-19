Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Trading 6.4% Higher

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.33. 8,214,972 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 19,590,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on DNA. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.39.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.
