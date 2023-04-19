GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Short Interest Up 15.2% in March

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,430,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the March 15th total of 6,450,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GTLB. Barclays lowered their price target on GitLab from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho began coverage on GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on GitLab from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

In related news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at $813,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in GitLab by 62.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in GitLab by 3,816.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after buying an additional 177,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GitLab by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,635,000 after buying an additional 327,244 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in GitLab by 229.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 23,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in GitLab during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

GTLB traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $32.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,360. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.03 and a beta of -0.29. GitLab has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $70.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day moving average is $43.59.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.59 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

