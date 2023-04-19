Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

GVDNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Givaudan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Givaudan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Givaudan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,096.67.

Givaudan Stock Performance

Shares of GVDNY stock opened at $69.26 on Monday. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $81.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.25.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the following segments: Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance and Beauty segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of fragrance and beauty products into three global business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products, and Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty.

