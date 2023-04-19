Gladius Capital Management LP Acquires 1,677 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) by 102.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 14.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 74.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the third quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HVT stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.27. 36,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,820. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $38.85. The stock has a market cap of $521.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.63.

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $280.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

In related news, VP John Linwood Gill sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $135,486.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,072.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 13,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $475,945.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,147. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Linwood Gill sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $135,486.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,072.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,001 shares of company stock worth $1,069,260. 8.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc engages in the retail of residential furniture and accessories. The company was founded by James Joseph Haverty in 1885 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

