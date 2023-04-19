Gladius Capital Management LP Acquires 3,187 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 95.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,524 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TPR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,109,000 after acquiring an additional 751,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,732,760 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $418,851,000 after buying an additional 80,203 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,370,180 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $181,104,000 after buying an additional 623,046 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,437,645 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $154,591,000 after buying an additional 678,867 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,495,221 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $99,369,000 after buying an additional 475,274 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Trading Up 0.9 %

Tapestry stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.49. The stock had a trading volume of 571,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,132. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.36 and a 200 day moving average of $38.84.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPR. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

