Gladius Capital Management LP Acquires 792 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on RL shares. Barclays raised shares of Ralph Lauren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.57.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Ralph Lauren stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.64. The company had a trading volume of 112,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,944. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $128.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.71.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.44. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.27%.

Insider Activity at Ralph Lauren

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,312,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,332 shares in the company, valued at $25,291,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 36.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

