Gladius Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 114,089 Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 114,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,050,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth $293,000. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SIRI traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $3.87. 1,199,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,504,350. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $6.85.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.0242 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.40 to $4.80 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $7.50) on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.39.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

