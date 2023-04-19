Gladius Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 114,089 Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2023

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRIGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 114,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,050,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth $293,000. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SIRI traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $3.87. 1,199,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,504,350. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $6.85.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.0242 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.40 to $4.80 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $7.50) on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.39.

Sirius XM Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.