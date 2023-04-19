Gladius Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 44,269 Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,269 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 47.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 280,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LUMN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LUMN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,738,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,678,547. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average is $4.88.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

