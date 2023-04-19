Gladius Capital Management LP Has $122,000 Holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 916.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 131,620 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,751,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 33.9% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 113,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 28,660 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 279,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter. 37.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FLWS shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of FLWS stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.13. 42,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,871. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $14.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.64 and a beta of 1.67.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $897.88 million during the quarter. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 1.20%.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, engages in the provision of gifts designing. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Floral and Gifts, Gourmet Floral and Gifts, and BloomNet. The Consumer Floral and Gifts segment operates 1-800-Flowers.com, PersonalizationMall, FruitBouquets.com, Flowerama, and Alice’s Table.

