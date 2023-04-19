Gladius Capital Management LP Invests $175,000 in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.83.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.14. 74,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,145. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $113.34.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.16%.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.