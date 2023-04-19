Gladius Capital Management LP Sells 14,789 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Gladius Capital Management LP reduced its stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,789 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ACCO Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,018,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 14,925 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 26,920 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 62,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,131,000 after buying an additional 92,697 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BWS Financial downgraded ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on ACCO Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

ACCO stock remained flat at $5.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 54,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,679. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $8.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.44.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $499.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.62 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -187.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein purchased 5,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

Further Reading

