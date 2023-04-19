Gladius Capital Management LP Sells 19,113 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Gladius Capital Management LP cut its position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,113 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Conduent were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Conduent by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Conduent by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Conduent by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 438,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 17,071 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Conduent by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

CNDT traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $3.38. The company had a trading volume of 65,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Conduent Incorporated has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $5.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.89.

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Conduent had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Conduent in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

