Gladius Capital Management LP Sells 535 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Gladius Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 45.3% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $100.38.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.54. 121,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,314. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.08 and a 12-month high of $119.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 38.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

