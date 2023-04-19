Gladius Capital Management LP Sells 790 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Gladius Capital Management LP cut its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. VeriSign comprises 0.1% of Gladius Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter worth $78,136,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter worth $64,386,000. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter worth $64,137,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2,033.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 231,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,510,000 after acquiring an additional 220,418 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 26.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,856,000 after acquiring an additional 141,078 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRSN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

VeriSign Price Performance

VRSN stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,622. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.25 and a twelve month high of $224.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.01.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. VeriSign had a net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.73, for a total value of $423,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,141,968.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.60, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.73, for a total transaction of $423,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,141,968.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,599 shares of company stock valued at $7,967,549 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.